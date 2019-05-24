Nigerian research institute develops erosion-control grass

The Executive Director, Institute of Agricultural Research and Training (IAR&T), Ibadan in south-western Nigeria, Prof. James Adediran, has said that the institute has developed an erosion-control method, using Vetiver grass.Adediran told journalists on Friday in Ibadan that Vetiver is a densely tufted, wiry, perennial grass with strong fibrous root system that can penetrate and bind the soil to a depth of up to three meters.

He explained that the grass has stiff, erect stems that can form dense hedges against erosion.

According to him, the use of the grass for erosion control has stood the test of time, compared with other trees.

He explained that apart from being perennial grass that required minimal maintenance, its crown is below the surface, which ensured the safety of the plant against fire and overgrazing.

“Vetiver grass doesn’t compete with other crops at establishment; it’s cheap, easy to establish as hedgerows in any farming systems, it has sharp leaves, aromatic roots, repel rodents, pests in all types of soil and wide range of climate on which it can grow.

“Its application to erosion control doesn’t require engineering skills, as farmers can do the whole job themselves,” he said.

The report by the Nigerian Television Authority quoted Adediran as saying that planting the grass slips should be done at the beginning of rainy season to ensure they got full benefits of the rains.

Adediran noted that erosion has remained a major threat to the conservation of soil and water to the farmers and that the method of using Vetiver hedgerows will, therefore, assist farmers to tackle soil erosion.