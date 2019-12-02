Nigerian researcher calls for empowering African youth to take action towards ending HIV/AIDS

One of the prominent Nigerian health researcher, John Alechenu Idoko on Monday called for empowering youth at all levels to lead the efforts towards ending HIV/AIDS epidemic in Africa.Prof. Idoko made the remarks at youth programme activities at the ICASA conference 2019 whose theme is focusing on “AIDS Free Africa”,

While Africa continues to be disproportionately burdened by the AIDS epidemic, researchers argue that a lot of advancements have been made in HIV treatment and vaccine, coverage of ARTs and mother to child HIV transmission.

However, Prof. Idoko noted that there is still growing concern of increasing HIV incidences among the youth population (15-24 years).

Latest official estimates by UN agencies show that Africa is far off track in reducing new HIV infections among children and young people and is unlikely to reduce new infections in young people substantially before 2030 due to an anticipated doubling of the adolescent population.

Furthermore, data show that population of adolescents and young people aged 15 to 24 living in sub-Saharan Africa will almost double by 2050, whereas it will decline or remain stable in every other region of the world.

It said HIV incidence among young women remains high and incidence is estimated to have declined by only 3% a year among young people since 2010.

Although the study found that, overall, new HIV infections will decline by 70% in Eastern and Southern Africa by 2050, no country in sub-Saharan Africa can expect to reduce new infections by 95% among adolescents and young people by 2030.

The study estimates that only Botswana, Mozambique, Swaziland, Uganda and Zimbabwe will be able to achieve a 95% reduction in new infections among adolescents and young people by 2050.

Basing on these trends, Prof.Idoko stressed that the time for youth to take action towards ending HIV/AIDS epidemic is now.

Reacting in the same perspectives, the Deputy Executive Director of UNAIDS, Shannon Hader noted that it is time for hope (for Africa), we know that if the community works with people, there is the power to choose, thrive and have access to services.

“We have the power to learn from each other,” she said.

Official reports show that Africa has currently the youngest population in the world.

An estimated 20% of the population or more than 200 million people in Africa are young people aged between 15 and 24 years and this number is expected to continue growing, it said.