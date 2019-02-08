Nigerian revenue service to go after 40,000 millionaire tax defaulters

Nigeria’s Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) says it will go after 40, 000 millionaire tax defaulters this year.The Executive Chairman of the FIRS, Mr. Tunde Fowler, told the Acting Inspector General of Police, (I-G), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, who called on him, in Abuja that the FIRS identified 45,000 millionaire tax evaders in 2018 and recovered N23 billion through substitution of their bank accounts.

He explained that N23 billion was realised from over 45,000 tax defaulters that had over N100 million as turnover in their accounts.

Mr. Wahab Gbadamosi, the Head of Communications and Servicom Department of the FIRS, quoted Fowler as saying in Abuja on Thursday that the FIRS would go after another estimated 40,000 millionaire tax defaulters in 2019.

He called for collaboration with stakeholders like the police to continue to go after wealthy tax defaulters in 2019.

Fowler requested the Nigeria Police to help the Service bring the tax evaders to pay their taxes.

He thanked the Nigerian Police Force for its support and collaboration over the years in assisting FIRS to achieve its target.

The acting I-G assured FIRS that the Police would continue to support the service because the job of revenue generation was critical to the survival of the nation.

Adamu said that the service rendered by FIRS was important for the survival of the country.

He emphasised the need for the service to be supported by all stakeholders so that it could achieve its goals.