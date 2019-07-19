Nigerian security officials arrest man for climbing on top of aircraft

Nigerian Aviation security officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) have arrested an unidentified man, who climbed on top of the aircraft belonging to Azman airline waiting for clearance from Air Traffic Controllers for take off.The General Manager, Corporate Affairs of the FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu, said in a statement on Friday that the pilot of the aircraft reported the incident and security officials swiftly responded.

“At about 1009 hours, aviation security officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria arrested an intruder, who was sighted trying to climb into an Azman aircraft waiting for clearance from Air Traffic Controllers.

“The pilot of the Azman aircraft with registration number 5N-HAI departing Lagos to Port Harcourt reported the incident and Avsec officials swiftly responded. The man has been apprehended and is now in Avsec’s custody,” Yakubu said in the statement.

According to the statement, a thorough check was later carried out on the aircraft and the authorities have commenced investigations into the incident.

“The aircraft taxied back to the apron for a thorough check and has departed for Port Harcourt afterward.

“The Authority is already investigating the incident,” the statement added.