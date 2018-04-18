Nigerian Senate calls for sack of Service Chiefs

Nigeria’s upper legislative body, the Senate has called for the immediate dismissal and replacement of the country’s service chiefs and heads of security agencies over their inability to halt the lingering insecurity in Nigeria.The Senators also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to accept an offer of security assistance made to him by the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, on Monday.

The report by a local newspaper, the Independent said on Wednesday that the lawmakers lamented “a lack of decisive action on the part of the executive to tackle the issue of herdsmen killings in parts of the country”.

The report added that Senator Suleiman Adokwe from Nasarawa State said in a motion under matters of urgent public importance on Tuesday on the renewed killings by herdsmen and criminal militia groups, that the government’s inability to tackle unending killings in the country was endangering the nation’s democracy.

The Senators said that Nigerians had become increasingly disappointed and frustrated over the failure of government to protect them and urged President Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, seek international help to curb the unsavoury development.

In his contribution to the debate, the deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, asked Buhari to accept the offer of assistance by British Prime Minister, Theresa May.

“We should not be ashamed to ask for help. The president met with the UK Prime Minister and she was of the opinion that Britain would help us security-wise,” Ekweremadu said.

Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola from Lagos State said that there was need to refine the approaches to tackling the security problems, stressing that no where was safe in Nigeria, given the daily killings being experienced in different parts of the country.

“The security situation has not improved, and what the president needs at this time is fresh ideas on how to tackle numerous security challenges confronting the nation,” Adeola said.

Adeola further pointed out that for the president to address the security challenges, he must remove the incumbent service chiefs to give room for those with fresh ideas.