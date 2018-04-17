Nigerian Senate invites top government officials over unauthorized withdrawal of $462m

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday summoned the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, for explanation on the alleged withdrawal of $462 million for the purchase of helicopters from an American firm.The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun and her Defence counterpart, Mansur Dan-Ali have also been summoned by the Senate on the matter.

The upper chamber’s resolution to invite the government officials was sequel to a Point-of-Order raised by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges, Sen. Sam Anyanwu, at plenary.

According to Anyanwu, in March 2018, a sum of US$462 million was withdrawn and paid for helicopters to an American firm from the Federation Account.

“This is without the approval of the National Assembly. I know that at no time was there any request from this Senate for any such withdrawal from the Consolidated Revenue Account of the Federation.

“I want to find out if anything was done.

“I will suggest we invite the CBN Governor, the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Defence to tell us how this money was withdrawn and paid to an American company without the approval of the Senate,” he said.

Anyanwu stated that Section 80 (2 and 3) of the Constitution stipulated that “no monies shall be withdrawn from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation except to meet expenditure that is charged upon the fund by the Constitution.

“No monies shall be withdrawn from any public fund of the Federation other than the Consolidated Revenue Fund unless the issue of those monies have been authorised by the Act of the National Assembly,” he said.

In his remarks, the Deputy President of the Senate, Mr. Ike Ekweremadu, who presided at the plenary, referred the matter to the Appropriation Committee and gave it one week to report back to the Senate.