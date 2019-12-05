Nigerian Senate passes 2020 national budget

The Nigerian Senate on Thursday passed the country’s 2020 budget of $34.7 billion (about N10.594 trillion), up from $33.7 billion (about N10.33 trillion) presented to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari.The passage of the budget is in line with the new drive by the lawmakers and the executive to return the country’s fiscal year from January to December.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Oct. 8, 2019 presented the appropriation bill to the joint session of the National Assembly.

The passage followed the consideration and adoption of the report by Senate Committee on Appropriation.

The budget was accompanied by the Finance Bill, which the President also presented to the National Assembly for consideration and passage into law.

The budget sought to increase the Federal Government revenue from the estimated revenue for the 2019 fiscal year, while the Finance Bill which had since been passed into law, sought an increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) rate from 5 percent to 7.5 percent

Presenting the report of the Appropriation Committee at plenary, the Committee Chairman, Sen. Barau Jibril, said the committee adopted the 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) as approved by the National Assembly.

He said the committee worked harmoniously with the executive in processing the bill, especially in additional revenue projection to fund critical projects.

He said the increase in the budget was to allow for interventions in areas like national security, road infrastructure, mines and steel development, health, social needs among others.

The lawmakers adopted a daily crude oil production rate of 2.18 million barrels as proposed by the executive.

It, however, adopted 57 dollar oil benchmark as against the executive proposal of 55 dollars.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, thanked his colleagues for their efforts on the budget, saying the success recorded on the budget was in conjunction with the House of Representatives.

He said the National Assembly has provided the executive what it needed to implement the budget.