Nigerian Senate passes vote of no confidence on Police boss

The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, on Wednesday incurred the wrath of the Senate as the lawmakers unanimously passed a vote of no confidence on him.The Senators were angry because Idris had personally refused to appear before it to answer questions concerning the arrest and issues surrounding Senator Dino Melaye.

Melaye had been declared wanted by the police for alleged complicity in supply of arms to hoodlums.

He was subsequently arrested, but he escaped from a moving police van and was arrested and arraigned in court. He is currently in police custody.

Idris had on first invitation sent a Deputy Inspector General of Police to represent him, but the Senate refused to honour the DIG.

The Senate took the decision on Wednesday after about an hour of closed door session.

The President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, announced the decision of the Senate during plenary.

“The Senate, in a closed session, deliberated on the non-appearance of the IGP to the Senate in plenary after series of invitation.

“The Senate noted that this amounted to a great disrespect to the institution and constituted authority.

“The Senate also notes that his earlier refusal to appear before its investigative committee was overruled by a court of competent jurisdiction just in April of this year.

”The Senate, therefore, views his persistent refusal as a great danger to our democracy.

“Therefore, the Senate resolved to declare the IGP as an enemy of our democracy and not fit to hold any public office within and outside Nigeria.

“The leadership of the Senate was also mandated to look into the matter for further necessary action.”