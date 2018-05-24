Nigerian Senate resolves to approve special fund for security

The Nigerian senators have resolved to give expeditious approval to extra-budgetary requests for the prosecution of the war against insurgents, militias and kidnapping.The senators took the decision at a meeting held with security chiefs on Wednesday on the spate of killings, kidnappings and the proliferation of dangerous firearms in the country.

The Senate therefore directed the heads of security agencies to submit a special funding budget to tackle the menace.

The Senate had raised concern over the reported incessant wrangling, lack of cooperation and coordination among security agencies in the country.

They said that they would soon amend some aspects of the 1999 Constitution to remedy such anomalies and consequently strengthen the security institutions.

The Red Chamber added that it was committed to ensuring that the unfortunate trend of killings was brought to an end and, against that backdrop, it agreed with the heads of security agencies to continue to have meetings from time to time.

The Senate had on May 8 summoned heads of security agencies to appear before it to brief the members on the proliferation of dangerous firearms and the spate of killings by terrorists and kidnapping by hoodlums across the country.

Senate President Bukola Saraki disclosed that the security operatives fielded questions from the senators bordering on the security, insurgency, terrorism, kidnapping and other top national security matters.

‘’On the whole, we directed that, on our part, certain outstanding bills or protocols that needed to be given a fast-tract should be addressed immediately to see that they can be passed as soon as possible in order to strengthen the security architecture.

‘’We all observed the funding issue and we also agreed that there must be a special funding, and as such we gave them two weeks to present their own budget on this area of special funding that we think will go a long way to improve the security situation in the country.

‘’Of course, of great concern was the issue of the coordination among the security agencies. One of that again is that we will be looking to have constitutional law passage to see what we can do to strengthen that aspect of the security,” he said.