Nigerian Senate urges INEC to declare result of June 12, 1993 election

The Nigerian Senate has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to release the result of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, which late Moshood Abiola was presumed to be the winner.The upper chamber also called for all allowances and entitlements to be made available to the family of late Abiola and his running mate in that election, Mr. Babagana Kingibe.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Wednesday directed that effective from 2019, Nigerian Democracy Day, marked every May 29 for the past 18 years, should be shifted to June 12.

These resolutions were sequel to a Point-of-Order raised by Sen. Olanrewaju Tejuoso at plenary.

He said that the recognition of June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day was a remarkable event in the country’s history.

“We need to encourage the President-what he has started took us 25 years to achieve. So I believe that the Senate should acknowledge this major feat of the President and to ensure that the peace we need, pre-election of 2019, we will begin to develop it from now,” he said.

In her contribution, Sen. Biodun Olujimi said that late Abiola had done well, especially for those of the Southwest of Nigeria.

Olujimi noted that going forward, there are issues to be addressed so that this is not a ‘Greek Gift’.

She explained that the result of that election was never announced and that this was the time for the result to be properly announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“This is because government is a continuum; MKO should be declared president,” she added.

The Leader of the Senate, Sen. Ahmad Lawan, said in his contribution that President Buhari had shown clearly that he was a democrat.

According to Lawan, there is no history that can link May 29 to actual democratic evolution of Nigeria better than June 12.

Similarly, Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu said the recognition was “a good day” for Nigeria since “we are beginning to address injustice in the country”.

“Our prayer is that this must be sustained. We must address the injustices all over the country,” he said.

Ekweremadu, however, said that the provisions of Section 135 of the Constitution on the tenure of the President should be observed and that “if we now say that June 12 is now democracy day, presupposing that in 2019, the President will be sworn in June”.

“This is legally impossible because the law says subject to the provision of this Constitution, a person shall hold the Office of the President until when the successor in office takes his oath of office,” he added.