Politics › security

Nigerian separatist group pulls down Cameroon flag in Bakassi

Published on 19.08.2021 at 16h04 by JournalduCameroun

Nigeria’s separatist group, Biafra Nations League(BNL) has confirmed the removal of Cameroon’s flag from the locality of Abana, former headquarters of Bakassi Peninsula under Cameroon.

The head of operations of the BNL, Henry Edet, confirmed in a message on Monday titled ‘BNL brings down Cameroon national flag in Bakassi Peninsula,’.

“We gathered that the action was carried out last night by militias loyal to the group, following threats by BNL to remove billboards bearing the Republic of Cameroon, this is coming a day after the visit of the National Leader of BNL, Princewill Chimezie Richards,”Edet said.

However, they were not able to hoist Biafra flags in the peninsula due to sporadic gunshots from Cameroonian forces, he added.

The BNL is frowning at the condition of the remnants of the region and has threatened chaos if the Nigerian government does not address the situation.

Recently, the Nigerian Navy establish two operational bases in Ikang and Dayspring Island in Bakassi.

 

