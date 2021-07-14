Nigerian separatists vow to threaten peace at Bakassi Peninsular

Biafra Nations League (BNL), a separatist group in the Bakassi Peninsula has vowed to attack any ship entering Nigeria or Cameroon through the oil rich region in response to comments made by Presidents Mohammadu Buhari and Paul Biya through envoi Tuesday July 13, following the rearrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

In a statement, the National Leader of the BNL, Princewill Chimezie Richard and Chief of Staff, Linus Asuquo Essien said the separatist group was angered by comments made during Tuesday’s meeting in Abuja.

President Paul Biya through his special envoy to Nigeria, Minister Felix Mbayu is said to have congratulated the neighbouring country on the recent arrest and repatriation of Nnamdi Kanu.

The separatist group has resolved not to spare any ship found entering Nigeria or Cameroon through the peninsular coastal line.

“Our militias in Bakassi will start intercepting vessels and apprehending all crew members onboard like we did in 2016/2017…”

“We’ll deprive Cameroon from enjoying full sovereignty over the Bakassi Peninsula, [we are] ready to return Bakassi back to full insurgency,” The statement partly reads.

They claimed responsibility for the February 2016 interception and capturing of a merchant ship belonging to Benin Republic in the Peninsular by an unknown Biafra militant group which had later demanded the release of Nnamdi Kanu and warned that such actions were likely to occur again.

The group warned President Paul Biya to desist from making the same mistake as former President Ahmodou Ahidjo and indicated that both Buhari and Biya have perfected plans to attack separatist groups operating at the borders and in the Gulf of Guinea as contained in the Maroua agreement between Yakubu Gowon and Ahmodou Ahidjo former Presidents of Nigeria and Cameroon respectively.

“Cameroon is afraid of losing control over Bakassi as a result of the Biafra independence struggle which might lead to insurgency in the Bakassi Peninsula,” the Biafra group added.

“They want to renew their alliance under the Maroua Agreement, they want to gang up against us, but this time they have failed.

“Our members and supporters in Bakassi and other areas are getting angry, those in Bakassi are already making moves to return to the creeks and show this government pepper… They are playing with fire, they should be ready to arrest all of us because nothing has changed since the arrest of Kanu”.

Source: Daily Post