Nigerian Sharia Court sentences another man to death by stoning

Published on 13.08.2020 at 20h21 by APA News

A Sharia Court in Kano State in northern Nigeria has sentenced a man, Mati Abdu, 60, to death by stoning for raping a minor.The upper sharia court at Kofar Kudu near the Emir of Kano’s palace within the city.

Local media reports on Thursday said that Mati was arrested by the police in 2019 after an alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl at Farsa village in Tsanyawa Local Government Area of the state.

The Presiding Judge of the court, Justice Ibrahim Sarki Yola, after hearing from witnesses and the suspect, sentenced him to death by stoning because he was married.

The reports said that the Public Relations Officer of Kano Courts, Mr. Baba Jibo, who confirmed the sentence to journalists on Wednesday, said that the prosecuting counsel, Badariyya, tendered all the evidences before the court.

Jibo added that the convict confessed to have committed the crime.

It will be recalled that on Monday, an Upper Sharia Court at Hausawa quarters of Kano metropolis presided by Khadi Aliyu Muhammad Kani sentenced one Sharif Yahaya to death by hanging for blasphemy.

