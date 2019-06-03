Nigerian state plans death penalty for informants of bandits

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state in northern Nigeria has declared that the state government may soon start implementing death penalty on bandits’ informants in the state.The governor announced on Sunday when he visited Lilo village of Wonaka district in Gusau local government area of the state.

He was at the village to sympathise with the people over the attack on the community by the bandits on Saturday, which resulted in the death of eight persons and 18 injured.

He said the government would not tolerate some citizens supporting bandits to carry out their criminal activities while pretending to be good fellows.

“We are going to send an executive bill to the State House of Assembly immediately after the inauguration of the lawmakers and l want to assure the good citizens that if the bill is passed, it will be implemented to the letter,” he said.

The governor cautioned Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) members to avoid taking the laws into their hands, saying that his administration would not tolerate extra judicial killings

“As JTF members, you have no right to kill anybody; enough is enough, as from today government will not allow extra judicial killing.

“It is very sad, so regrettable the way our people are being killed every day, it is very unfortunate that we took over this government in the midst of serious security challenges not only in Zamfara state, but also all over the country.

“If you arrest any bandit, you should hand them over to the appropriate authorities; this administration has made adequate arrangements to tackle insecurity, all what we need is support and prayers,” he said.

He said the government had provided more equipment for the security agencies to carry out their duties effectively.