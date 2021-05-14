Nigerian Transmission firm announces restoration of power after system collapse

International › APA

Published on 14.05.2021 at 19h21 by APA News

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says that power has been restored to all the 330kv transmission stations across the entire grid in the country on Thursday.The company said in a statement on Friday in Abuja that electricity was restored to the transmission stations at about 5:54pm on Wednesday.

“The Kainji – Birnin Kebbi line, however, tripped on fault, but was restored,” the statement said.

“TCN’s 330kV substations feed 132kV substations, through which distribution companies off take electricity they deliver to electricity consumers nationwide,” it added.

Power was restored to the transmission stations a day after TCN announced that the nation’s electricity grid had suffered a system collapse, leading to a power outage in various parts of the country.

Despite the privatization of the Nigerian power sector and billions of dollars injected into the sector, Nigerians are still contending with epileptic power supply arising from low generation and transmission capacities and system collapse.

