Nigerian troops ambush, kill terrorists in Borno State

The troops of the Nigerian Army have killed two members of a suspected terrorist group operating within the Gwoza axis of Borno State in north-eastern Nigeria.The army spokesman, Colonel Sagir Musa, said in a statement on Monday that the troops of 26 Task Force Brigade killed the terrorists in an ambush conducted along Sabon Gari and Jirawa Village on Friday, June 28, 2019.

Sagir said the ambush was based on information from a “good Samaritan”.

The report by Nigeria’s Channels Television quoted Sagir as saying that the ambush was in continuation of Operation Halaka Dodo and was conducted in conjunction with some members of the Civilian Joint Task Force.

The army spokesman added that the terrorists were scouting for soft targets, especially vulnerable farmers to disrupt their farming activities with intention of kidnapping women and children to be enslaved as labourers on farmlands belonging to the terrorists.

He stated that at the end of the encounter, the troops recovered some items, including one Ak 47 rifle without a butt, one Bajaj Motorcycle as well as clothing and laundry items.

According to him, the troops are still on aggressive clearance patrols in the general areas with the view to flush out other fleeing bandits.