Nigerian troops beat back terrorists attack in northern Yobe State

The troops of the 27 Task Force Brigade and Nigerian Army Special Forces School, Buni Yadi, Gujba Local Government of Yobe State, defeated Boko Haram terrorists that launched an attack on the military base.The terrorists came to engage the Brigade around 4:15pm on Sunday, 20th January, 2019, daring the troops for almost two and a half hours.

According to the report by the Nigerian Television Authority on Monday, the gallant troops stood their ground and thoroughly dealt with terrorists.

The report added two gun trucks of the terrorists were taken from them and some of them were neutralised in the process, while several others were seen taking to their heels with gunshot injuries.

“Cache of Anti Aircraft ammunitions and bombs of Rocket Propelled Gun were also recovered.

“The troops were in high spirit as they all started jubilating with high morale. Only four soldiers sustained minor injuries and are currently receiving treatment in the Brigade medical facility,” the report said.