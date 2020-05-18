Nigerian troops kill 20 terrorists in northern Borno State

The Nigerian Army troops have killed 20 Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province, (ISWAP) terrorists at the north west of Baga town in northern Borno State of Nigeria.The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Abuja, Major-General. John Enenche, said in a statement on Monday that the troops of the 130 Battalion with the support of the Army Super Camp, Baga, recorded the success in a decisive intercept offensive operation on Sunday.

He disclosed that the terrorists, who were armed with mortars, rocket propelled grenades and small arms were heading to attack villages surrounding Baga when the troops attacked their convoy with overwhelming fire power.

According to General Enenche, the troops captured six AK 47 Rifles, 520 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and five 36 hand grenades.

He disclosed that nine gallant soldiers, who were wounded during the operation were evacuated to Sector 3 hospital for treatment and that no loss of life on the side of the Nigerian troops.

He added that Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has commended the gallant troops for their professionalism and directed them to remain resolute towards eradicating the criminals from the North East of Nigeria.