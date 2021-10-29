Nigerian troops kill 38 terrorists – Army

Thirty-eight Boko Haram/Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists and ISWAP leader, Bako have been killed by troops of the Operation Hadin Kai, the Nigerian Defence Headquarters has said.The Acting Director of Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Bernard Onyeuko, told journalists on Thursday in Abuja that 11 criminal elements, including terrorists, their informants, and logistics suppliers were arrested, while five kidnapped civilians were rescued in the operations.

According to him, the troops recovered 29 assorted weapons, 166 rounds of assorted ammunition as well as two gun trucks, and 622 bags of fertilizer which were used for the production of IEDs.

Onyeuko was also quoted by local media reports on Friday as saying that 1,199 terrorists and their families, comprising 114 males, 312 females, and 773 children, surrendered to troops at different locations in the North-East of the country between Oct. 15 and Oct. 28.