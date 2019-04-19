Nigerian troops kill 7 suspected bandits in Zamfara State

The Nigerian troops have killed seven suspected armed bandits in Aljumana Fulani and Ketere villages in Zamfara State in northern Nigeria.The acting Information Officer of Operation Sharan Daji (OPSD), Major Clement Abiade, said in a statement on Friday that the success was recorded by Nigerian troops deployed in Operation Harbin Kunama III of the Nigerian Army.

Abiade explained that the troops killed the criminals in a fierce encounter that ensued while on clearance operation in the area on Thursday.

He said that the operation was successfully carried out in conjunction with the Nigerian Army Deep Blue Special Forces, the Nigerian Air Force Component, and local vigilantes.

He noted, however, that one soldier was killed while six others and a vigilante member sustained various degrees of injuries during the operation.

According to him, the bandits were armed with sophisticated automatic weapons, but were conquered by the superior firepower of the troops.

Local media reports quoted Abiade as saying that some of the bandits fled with gunshot wounds, abandoning their camp and logistics, which were destroyed by the troops.

He said that the troops also arrested three suspected informants, who furtively provide information to armed bandits during a separate sting operation at Kara market in Shinkafi Local Government Area of the state.

They recovered 934 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition, one AK 47 rifle, one steel chain used by bandits to restrain kidnapped victims, and seven motorcycles.