Nigerian universities to close ahead of elections

Nigeria’s National Universities Commission (NUC) has ordered the closure of universities across the country to enable students to participate in the February 25 presidential and March 11 general elections.According to the letter addressed to vice-chancellors of all universities and directors of inter-university centres, the directive is from the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu.

“As Vice-Chancellors of all Universities and Director/Chief Executive of Inter-University Centres are quite aware the 2023 General Elections have been scheduled to hold on Saturday February 25, 2023, for the Presidential and National Assembly, and Saturday March 11, 2023 for Gubernatorial and State Assembly, respectively.

“In view of the foregoing and concerns expressed on the security of staff, students and properties of the our respective institutions, the Honourable Minister of Education, Mallam Adama Adamu has following extensive consultations with the relevant security agencies, directed that all Universities and Inter-University Centres be shut down and academic activities be suspended between 22 February and 14th March, 2023,” the letter said.