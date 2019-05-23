Nigerian varsity embarks on commercial production of yoghurt

The University of Ilorin (Unilorin) in North Central Nigeria has commenced large scale production of yoghurt to boost its internally generated revenue (IGR).According to the latest bulletin of the institution, Prof. Sulyman Abdulkareem, the Vice-Chancellor, Unilorin, commended the institution’s Food and Engineering Department and the Faculty of Engineering and Technology for contributing to the internally generated revenue of the institution.

According to the bulletin, Abdulkareem gave the commendation while launching the Unilorin Food Engineering Yoghurt.

The department was recently accredited by the National Universities Commission and Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria during the just concluded accreditation exercise.

The Vice-Chancellor reiterated the management’s commitment to developing all departments and faculties in the university to world class standard.

In his remarks, the Head of the department, Dr. Musiliu Sunmonu, appreciated the Vice-Chancellor and the university management for their continuous support before and after the accreditation exercise.