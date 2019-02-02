Nigerian VP unhurt as chopper crash-lands

Published on 02.02.2019 at 22h21 by APA News

Nigerian vice-president Yemi Osinbajo has survived a helicopter crash, in Kabba, Kegi State on Saturday.According to a tweet by spokesman Laolu Akande, Osinbajo apparently unhurt has continued with his public engagements in the state.

Akande said the crew emerged unscathed after the helicopter carrying the VP crash-landed.

Photos have emerged of the helicopter with its rotor blades mangled.

The VP has since tweeted that he and the crew “are safe and sound!”.

He was seen on video later waving to people in Kabba while on a vehicle.

It was his second air crash in seven months.

The accident comes exactly two weeks before Nigerians head to the poll to elect a president on February 16.

President Muhammadu Buhari who was elected in 2015, is seeking reelection.