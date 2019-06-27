Nigerian women validate Beijing draft report

The Draft Report of the Beijing Declaration of 1995 and 25 National Report on women and girls have been validated by women, Nigeria’s Ministry of Woman Affairs and Social Development and other stakeholders.The Beijing Declaration and Platform of Action (Beijing Declaration) was adopted in 1995 with commitments to taking strategic and bold actions in 12 critical areas of concern.

The 12 critical areas include Poverty, Education and training, health, violence, armed conflict, economy, power and decision making, institutional mechanisms, human rights, media, environment and the girl child.

Mrs. Comfort Lampety, Country Representative, UN Women, Nigeria at a meeting of stakeholders in Abuja, described the Beijing Declaration and Platform of Action (BDPFA) as the most visionary agenda for the empowerment of women and girls everywhere.

She said that the National-level review of the Beijing Draft Report would help assess progresses made in the implementation of the report and identify the challenges so far.

Lampety said that when effectively reviewed and identified gaps addressed, the national report would help stimulate and accelerate planning and implementation of programmes and policies for woman and girls.

“The review provides the opportunity to mobilise all branches and levels of government Ministries, Departments and Agencies, Civil Society Organisations, women groups, especially young women, private sector, the UN system, media and other stakeholders.

“The review also seeks to mobilize all women and men, of all ages around a new and renewed dialogue for change, and actions to prevent and eliminate all forms of discrimination and violence against all women and girls.

“It also provides opportunity to engage in constituencies that were not previously engaged in discussions on the BDPFA, including young men and women born in the last 25 years.

“It also allows us to assess current challenges that affect the implementation for the Platform for Action and the achievement of gender equality and the empowerment of women,” she said.

In her speech, Mrs. Ifeoma Anagbogu, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Women and Social Affairs, said that to achieve full implementation of the Beijing Declaration, necessary legislative and policy frameworks must be adopted and implemented.

She said that the frameworks that promote equal access to resources, opportunities and increased women participation in leadership and political roles must be encouraged.

“The Country through the Ministry has recorded major achievements in the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women since the adoption of the Beijing Platform for Action,” Anagbogu said.

Anagbogu said that the ministry would work with stakeholders in attaining gender equality and implementing the full declaration of the Beijing Platform of Action at both National and State levels.

Beijing Declaration was endorsed by 189 governments, including Nigeria at the Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing, China in 1995.