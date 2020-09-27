Nigerian workers insist on going ahead with strike action

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has said that it will carry on with its proposed strike action on Monday to protest the recent increase in electricity tariff and the removal of petrol subsidy.The NLC President, Mr. Ayuba Wabba, told journalists after a closed door meeting between the NLC and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, on Sunday in Abuja that the proposed strike by the union would proceed unless the Nigerian federal government addressed the contending issues.

Speaking on the court order obtained by the government to restrain the NLC from going ahead with the strike action, Mr. Wabba said the union had not been served with the order and could not speak on it.

He, however, stated that there was a judgment of a Federal High court stopping the increase of electricity tariff which the government refused to obey.

The NLC President said that the proposed strike would only fail to hold if the government could reverse its decision on the price hikes on petrol and energy tariff before 12 midnight today (Sunday).

Mr. Gbajabiamila had on Sunday met with the representatives of the NLC at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja, in an attempt to mediate and broker an amicable solution to the impasse between the Organised Labour and the Nigerian Government.