Nigerian workers suspend nationwide strike for 2 weeks

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have suspended the planned strike scheduled for Monday after the meeting between the organized labour leaders and the Nigerian Government.According to a communique read by Nigeria’s Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, after a technical session that started late on Sunday and lasted till 2.30 am on Monday in Abuja, the decision to suspend the strike followed an agreement reached between both parties to averts a nationwide strike which would have grounded economic activities in the country.

The meeting resolved that the Nigerian Government will suspend the electricity price tariff hike and set up a committee to look into the conflicting field reports that justified the hike in electricity tariff.

The meeting also agreed that the suspension of the electricity tariff hike will be for a two-week period during which the committee will conduct its investigations and submit its report.

According to the communique, the new price of fuel will, however, remain in place, but the government promised to do more to improve local refining capacity, rehabilitate Nigeria’s refineries and pursue the gas alternative aggressively by providing gas mass transit buses across the country.

Speaking on the outcome of the meeting, the NLC President, Mr. Ayuba Wabba, welcomed the dialogue with government and the resolutions reached.

He confirmed that the planned strike has been suspended and that he was looking forward to the palliatives promised by the government to Nigerians during the meeting.

He, however, warned that though the strike has been suspended, the organized labour, could recall it if the government does not meet its own part of the agreement in the next two weeks.