Nigerians among Ambazonian leaders bundled to Yaounde

Two of the 47 Cameroonian Separatist advocates, who were bundled to Yaounde last Friday, are Nigerian citizens by naturalisation, a lawyer has said.

The naturalised Nigerians are Dr. Ojong Okongho, a businessman and Mrs. Nalowa Bih, a lawyer, according to a letter sent by their lawyer, Abdul Oroh on Tuesday to United States Embassy, the British High Commission, United Nations Human Rights Council and others.

In the letter, Oroh described the deported Cameroonians as political activists and members of the Southern Cameroon National Council, “a body committed to preventing genocide and the oppression of the people of Southern Cameroon”.

“Our clients entered Nigeria legally through approved points of entry and have not committed any crime to warrant their arrest and deportation to Cameroon in breach of International Humanitarian and Human Rights Law subscribed to by the Nigerian Government”, Oroh said in the letter.

According to Oroh, the refugees were fleeing from “oppression and possible genocide from the Cameroonian military and paramilitary forces as directed by the Government of President Paul Biya.”

<a href='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad877986&cb=1478639' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=29&cb=1478639&n=ad877986' border='0' alt='' /></a>



He said the purpose of their meeting in Abuja was to brief the Nigerian authorities about the situation in Southern Cameroon, solicit the support of the Nigerian Government in peacefully resolving the problem and to sensitise the Nigerian people who have gracefully hosted the refugees in the spirit of African brotherhood and as good neighbours.

In the end Oroh urged diplomats and UN bodies ” to prevent the imminent prosecution and execution of the political prisoners as they cannot be guaranteed free and fair trial by the Cameroonian authorities.

“We also appeal that the prisoners be released forthwith to the UN High Commission for the Refugees in compliance with International Humanitarian Law. Assuming without conceding, that they were involved in armed conflict, they should be treated as hors de combat, guaranteed humane treatment and afforded all the judicial guarantees including presumption of innocence, which are considered indispensable by civilised peoples”.