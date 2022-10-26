Nigerians Flew Flag High as Five Tops Amongst ABH 20 Finalist

The Africa’s Business Heroes empowers young entrepreneurs around Africa . Five Nigerians succeeded in crossing the bar of top 20, despite being eliminated as top 10.

Nigeria is well known for its Economic growth with Small and Medium Size Enterprises. These three entrepreneurs striving at crossing the lines might be another push in solving core problems of the economy.

Journal du Cameroon had an exchange with Abimbola Adebakin , Founder of my-Medicines Pan African Limited, Rahmah Aderinoye, Co-Founder and Managing Director Rashak Farms and Agro Allied Limited and Tunde Adeyemi, CEO D-Olivette Global Enterprise asthey throw more light on their objectives in the competition.

1. How do you plan for your business future especially after emerging among Africa’s Business

Heroes prize competition’s top 20 finalist this year?

Abimbola Adebakin : The business we have embarked upon, to make medicines accessible,

affordable and of guaranteed quality is a lifelong mission. We see all across Africa that these

three factors need creative solutions to fit our context and to ensure Africans can tick it off their

list of needs – as done. At myMedicines, we handle the last meter provision of affordable

medicines to individuals of all classes, across urban and rural locations. So, this will continue

and hopefully expand to other African countries with similar challenges as Nigeria has.

Rahmah Aderinoye : To plan for success in my business future, I would:

Aim to empower over 500,000 farmers in Nigeria by hiring the greatest personnel and providing

them with the resources they need to succeed. Collaborate with relevant stakeholders to grow drastically.

Tunde Adeyemi : The fundamental focus of D-Olivette in the next 12 months is scaling output.

We are positioning the company to comfortably boost deliveries by more than 25% by Q4 and

increase annual output to 20,000 units per annum. We want to position the company to easily

boost production by 100% by 2024.

2. How do you as entrepreneurs intend to merge to provide stable employment for more

Nigerians?

Abimbola Adebakin : As the business grows and expands across the African continent, there

would naturally be opportunities to provide stable employment for more people. We keep

requiring more people directly and indirectly to support our mission in tech, logistics, pharmacy

services, digital marketing and data analysis. So, where someone builds skills and capabilities in

these areas, we are able to engage them as we grow.

Rahmah Aderinoye : I believe key to building a sustainable future for Africans is collaboration,

to provide meaningful work opportunity for Africans we would create friendly and flexible work

environment for our staffs. For medical services we would partner with medical tech start-ups, for financial services, we would partner with growing fintech companies.

Tunde Adeyemins: Energy-poverty remains one of the biggest cause of poverty and youth

unemployment in Africa. D-Olivette will continue to collaborate national, region and

international organizations to deliver bespoke solutions that can end this challenge and create a

"Renewable Energy Revolution" that can power millions of homes, farms and businesses to

create millions of employment for young people in rural Nigeria and Africa. Through the ABH,

D-Olivette is presently in talks with 3 other organizations to build partnership and expand its

operation to other parts of the country

3. How does your government support your various activities as a whole?

Abimbola Adebakin: We have received support from the regulator of Pharmacy practice, that is

the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria. The commencement of our business in an era predating

regulation was a risky one, but the regulator noted us, ensured we kept good avenues for

communication, and we thrived. Even when regulation was put together, we were engaged, and

I am glad that I was able to support the roadshow to sensitise others on the new regulation.

Where startups can count on non-combative regulators, those startups have it good.

Rahmah Aderinoye: The government has really been supportive to the agricultural sector, they

invest in the sector by providing access to grants and low-interest loans. The Anchor borrower

program for example, is majorly targeted to support small holder farmers.

Tunde Adeyemi: The government provides support schemes for the company through the BAN:

Biogas Association of Nigeria and BTAN: Biogas Technicians Association of Nigeria to access

zero collateral loans repayable back with 15% within 1 year. This has been incredibly beneficial

to our business, especially to the renewable sector which are highly vulnerable to due to zero

support from previous government and the banks.

4. What motivated you to participate Africa’s business Heroes competition this year?

Abimbola Adebakin: I applied for the Africa’s Business Heroes competition because I realized

it’s a platform that can propel my business with the network and the Pan African visibility it

gives access to, amongst other benefits. Also, I love the passion and energy for startups that

emanate from Jack Ma and the Jack Ma Foundation through its charitable initiative Africa’s

Rahmah Aderinoye: The opportunity to network with other Africans and learn from their

stories of impact as well as the lessons from top business experts who were part of the faculty for

the special business training was my prime motivation for entering the Africa's Business Heroes

competition.

Tunde Adeyemi: The exposure, network and mentorship opportunities were part of my

motivation for participating in the ABH competition.

The prize money was of course a huge motivation for me because it would provide an

opportunity for us to upscale our business, bringing us a step closer to realizing our mission of

eradicating energy poverty.

5. Will you as Nigerians Entrepreneur stick together for a common good, or rather

comply with individualism?

Abimbola Adebakin: I am a proponent for collaboration over competition – It is one of our 6

core values initialized by A F R I C A – the C there stands for Collaboration. So, I am available

to work with fellow Top 20 ABH entrepreneurs to work towards a common good. Just to buttress

this point, I was the first to aggregate independent pharmacies across Nigeria. My team and I

aggregated almost 1000 community pharmacies across almost every state of Nigeria to

collaborate in access to markets, resources and skills.

Rahmah Aderinoye: We have come to understand that differences are frequently divisive, so we

would embrace fostering positive business relationships and working together to improve our

nation.

Tunde Adeyemi: I am presently building collaboration with some of the CEOs in the top 50 to

work out a collaboration for a distribution channel in their countries and regions. Similarly, I

have adopted some of them such as Okey Ese, and others as potential future business partners.

6. Nigerian youth upon completing studies most often get into the business world, but few

get to the end of the tunnel. What advice would you give to young Nigerians wanting to

get into the business world just starting a business?

Abimbola Adebakin: Start small and grow gradually. Also stay aware of the terrain you are

launching in, especially as it relates to regulations. One key way is to build an active network of

like-minded people who can help you grow. It is therefore important to gather this network using

all credible ways. Keep yourself relevant by contributing to thought leadership when you have clarity on an idea, or when mingling with others in the sector.

Rahmah Aderinoye: Start-ups are not fancy; start-ups are hard but the resilient reaps the reward

of hard labour and your time is worth it. Most importantly do not ever underestimate the power

of consistency, when the going gets hard, go harder. Get a mentor in your sector who would guide you and give proven insights leaned through years of experience and never take for granted their commitment to helping you grow.

Tunde Adeyemi: For anyone about to start, I will just say, go for it. You might stumble at first,

but so long you keep learning and improving your products and services, you will get on your

feet and definitely become successful with time.

7. We are aware that the ABH grant opportunity is still running annually for another 6

years, How can more start-ups across Nigeria benefit from this funding and training

opportunity?

Abimbola Adebakin: Apply apply apply. Sign up to receive the ABH newsletters and feel free

to ask for input from those who have gone through the process ahead of you. I wish your readers

good luck!

Rahmah Aderinoye: With ABH, winning the prize money is a wonderful

thing, but the competition journey offers an invaluable experience that cannot be ignored.

I would like to encourage my fellow entrepreneurs to apply for the next edition of ABH and see

the transformation their businesses will go through. It is my firm belief that more start-ups can

benefit from this opportunity by ensuring the information is disseminated through the right

channels.

Tunde Adeyemi: The ABH is very popular in Nigeria. I have been applying for 4 years, and I

think the process is just challenging and it is the reason why some Nigerians are tired of trying

again. But nevertheless, the ABH is a life transforming platform for those who can persist, and I

look forward to seeing their heroes becoming some of the most successful and impactful

Africans in the near future. I hope with time, ABH could award prizes to the top 20, and not just

top 10, to shine a spotlight on more amazing business ideas.