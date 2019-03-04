Nigerians in U.S. felicitate with Buhari, set agenda for govt

Nigerian organisations in the United States have congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election and also set agenda for the administration.According the foreign affairs ministry, they also congratulated Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and others elected in the February 23 Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The Nigerian American Business Forum (NABF), in a statement by its President, Mr. Kenneth Shobola, pledged the organisation’s support to the Buhari’s administration.

The forum said with the right investment environment, it had put measures in place to attract an estimated $3 billion investment into the Nigerian economy in the next three years.

“We would like to pledge our continued support and cooperation to the government and look forward to collaborating in the areas of mutual interest in the task of nation building,” the forum said.

The Organisation for the Advancement of Nigerians (OAN) and the Nigerian Independence Day Committee (NIDC), in a joint congratulatory letter by Mr. Olayinka DanSalami, said Buhari’s re-election was a mandate to continue with his formidable wars against corruption and insecurity, as well as redouble efforts to rebuild the decrepit infrastructure all over Nigeria.

The U.S.-based Nigerian group urged Buhari to defend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, including the protection of lives and property and pursuit of the broader public good.

“Your political party’s agendas, special interests, religious affiliations, inter alia, will certainly be competing with the imperatives of equity and the pursuance of the greater good for the majority of our people throughout your new tenure.

“As the Father of the Nation, your administration’s policies, capital projects, and appointments must reflect the rich diversity of our nation both in words and deeds,” the group said.

The group urged the president to make poverty prevention, poverty alleviation, and the promotion of prosperity for all Nigerians topmost on his administration’s agenda in the next four years.

“We are convinced that the massive investments that your administration made in infrastructure, power generation, mining, and agriculture during your first term will start to yield fruits in your second term, resulting in more of our people being moved from penury to prosperity.

“As president of all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora, we are confident you will continue to protect the interests of all Nigerian citizens wherever we may be on the face of the earth, irrespective of our ethnic, political, and religious affiliations.

“Always remember that will include all those who did not vote for you because they belonged to other political parties or could not vote for you because they were resident abroad and the current electoral laws excluded them from exercising their voting rights.

“As you prepare to continue to address Nigeria’s thorny problems in the next four years, we appeal to you to cast your net wide in search of patriotic Nigerians of impeccable character, skills, and competence.

”We need Nigerians, who will have the best interests of our country and our people at heart, and possess the requisite competencies to assist you to achieve your goals of returning Nigeria to the paths of peace and prosperity.

“In this regard, please endeavour to reach out to reputable Nigerians and Nigerian civic organisations in the diaspora, who have proven track records of performance and know-how and can assist you in achieving your laudable goals for Nigeria,” they said.