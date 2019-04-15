Nigerians mark 5th anniversary of Chibok schoolgirls abduction

The members of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) group on Sunday marked the 5th anniversary of the abduction of more than 270 schoolgirls by the Boko Haram insurgents in Chibok community, in northeastern Borno State of Nigeria.The group is demanding the release of the remaining 101 girls still held in captivity by the terrorist group.

The group is also asking the Federal Government to make schools in the northeast safe.

In a sit-out in Lagos to honour the Chibok schoolgirls, the faces and names have been posted at the Falomo roundabout in the Ikoyi area of the state as well as other parts of the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari in a message assured that his administration would not give up on the remaining girls still in captivity.

He said this in a series of tweets on the April 14, 2014 incident.

President Buhari renewed his vow to ensure the release of the remaining Chibok girls and Leah Sharibu in Boko Haram’s enclave.

He noted that while 107 of girls have returned, he insisted that the Federal Government would not relent in its efforts in securing the release of the remaining girls and Leah Sharibu, as well as other Nigerians in captivity.

He stressed that he had promised to ensure that all the remaining girls were back and reunited with their families, adding that he was committed to fulfilling his pledge.

President Buhari said that thousands of captives had been rescued by the nation’s security forces in the last four years and that they would not relent until everyone held captive was freed.

He further congratulated the young women rescued from the terrorists on the successes they have recorded in their various endeavours.

He also praised them for their courage and determination to defy the evil ideology of the insurgents by continuing to pursue their education.