Nigerians steal the show of AMVCA

Published on 15.03.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

Many Nigerian actors and film makers, including comedian Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham bagged awards at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).Nollywood Actors on Sunday took to their Instagram in praises of the duo of Akindele and Abraham in a galaxy outing that also saw East African countries and South Africa carting away awards.

The 7th edition of the glamorous award which ended earlyh on Sunday at Eko Hotels and Suites saw Funke Akindele emerging best Actress in a comedy (Movie/TV series) for her performance in “Moms at War”.

Toyin Abraham got the Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV series) category for her role in “Elevator Baby”.

Some of the actors that celebrated their victory, congratulating them on their Instagram handles were Muyiwa Ademola, Liz Dasilva, Ibrahim Chatta, Fathia Williams, Tayo Sobola, Eniola Ajao and a host of others.

Ademola wrote “A very huge congratulations to these wonderful souls. Our adorable world best with her husband and of cause the very gifted Jennybabe with her husband. Keep growing guys, we love and appreciate you.”

Da Silva with a sign of thumbs up congratulated them saying “Congrats to my own people, more wins.”

Chatta also had this on his Instagram handle with a display of their pictures:

“Congratulations to the two. You both are worth being proud of. God bless you and your spouses as well.”

Also, Williams wrote: “Congratulations on to you both on your awards, may you achieve every success in your life. You worked hard, you deserve it, you have got it. Congratulations on this wonderful recognition of your merits.”

And Sobola said “Congratulations my beautiful sisters.”

Ajao wrote” Huge congratulations to my beautiful and hardworking sisters, this is a testament that hard work pays. More wins.”

Here is the full list of winners

Best Makeup Category -Lilian Omozele Paul (God Calling)

Best Costume Designer – Dimeji Ajibola (Ratnik)

Best Picture Editor – Tosin Igho and Byryan Dike (Elevator Baby)

Best Sound Editor – Cristina Aragon (Living in Bondage)

Best Lighting and Designer – Cardoso (God Calling)

Best Cinematographer – John Demps (Living in Bondage)

Best Documentary – Beverly Naya (Skin)

Best Soundtrack – Larry Gaaga and Flavour (Living in Bondage)

Best Writer – Asinogu Nicole and CJ Obasi (Living in Bondage)

Best Indigenous Language Swahili – Raveet Sippy Chadha (Subira)

Best Indigenous Language Hausa – Muhammad T. Finisher (Tuntube)

Best Indigenous Language Yoruba – Yewande Famakin (Alubarika)

Best Indigenous Language Series Igbo – Victor Iyke (Nne)

Best TV Series Drama/Comedy- Anis Halloway (Truth)

Best Short Film or Online Video – Bola ‘Enigma’ Akanbi (Thorn)

Best Multichoice Talent Factory Film – Promises (East Africa)

Best Movie Southern Africa – Dalitso (Abraham Kabwe)

Best Movie East Africa – Plan B (Sarah Hassan)

Best Movie West Africa – Living in Bondage (Steve Gukas)

Industry Merit Award – Peter Igho

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie or TV Series – Gloria sarfo (The Perfect Picture: 10 Years Later)

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie or TV Series – Pascal Tokodi (Disconnect)

Best Actress in a Comedy – Funke Akindele (Moms At War)

Best Actor in a Comedy – Chibunna “Funny Bone” Stanley (Smash)

Best Actress in a Drama – Toyin Abraham (Elevator Baby)

Best Actor in a Drama – Timini Egbuson (Elevator Baby)

Best Dressed Male – Mike Edwards

Best Dressed Female – Mercy Eke

Trailblazer Award – Swanky J.K.A

Best Director – Ramsey Noah (Living in Bondage)

Overall Movie – Living in Bondage.