Nigerians troop out to elect new president, lawmakers

Nigerians are heading to the polling stations on Saturday to elect their president and 469 members of the National Assembly (NASS).This is coming a week after the exercise was rescheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) last Saturday.

The polls for the governorship and State Houses of Assembly as well as the Area Council election for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Abuja will hold on March 9.

The elections would be conducted in 119,973 polling units across the country, while collation of results will take place in 8,809 Registration Areas or Wards, 774 Local Government Areas, 36 States and the FCT.

The polling units are expected to open by 8 a.m. and close by 2 p.m. with the last person on the line allowed to vote.

INEC said that the use of Smart Card Readers and Permanent Voter Cards was compulsory for the elections.

The major presidential contenders are the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former vice president Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Demographic Party (PDP).

Others include Prof. Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC), Mr. Felix Osakwe of the Democratic Peoples Party (DPP) and Christopher Okotie of Fresh Party.

For the National Assembly elections, a total of 1,904 persons are vying for 109 Senatorial seats, while 4,680 candidates are competing for the 360 seats in the House of Representatives.

Specifically, Nigeria’s National Assembly (NASS) is made up of 109 members of the Senate or Red Chamber and 360 members of the House of Representatives or Green Chamber.

The total number of registered voters in the country is 84,004,084, with 44,405,439 (52.86 percent) as males, while 39,598,645 (47.14 percent) are females.

Of the 84,004,084 registered voters nationwide, 72,775,502, representing 86.63 percent, who have collected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) are eligible to participate in the elections, while 11,228,582 or 13. 7 percent of the printed PVCs are yet to be uncollected.