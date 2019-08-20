Nigeria’s anti-fraud agency investigates ex-governor

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says the former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode is currently under investigation by the commission.The EFCC said in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the commission, Mr. Tony Orilade, on Monday in Abuja that the commission did not raid the residence of the former governor, but that the commission was only investigating his administration.

“We need to state for the records that the EFCC did not raid Ambode’s house. It is instructive that his administration, like other former governors, is under investigation, since they no longer constitutionally enjoy immunity against prosecution.

“The Commission hereby states with a high sense of responsibility that the operatives did not raid Ambode’s residence.

“Whatever the Commission is presently doing with regards to the investigation is in line with its mandate and the rule of law,” the statement said.