Nigeria’s beat Niger 1-0 to qualify for semi-finals of U-20 Africa Cup of Nations

Published on 08.02.2019 at 20h21 by APA News

Nigeria’s U-20 football team, the Flying Eagles on Friday defeated their Niger

Counterparts 1-0 to qualify for the semi-finals of the ongoing Total U-20 Africa

Cup of Nations in Niger Republic,The match played at the Stade Seyni Kauntche in Niamey and televised live saw the

Flying Eagles squander the opportunity of an early lead barely 5 minutes into the

match when a Nigerian striker connected a through pass within the 18 yard box,

but failed to beat the Nigerien goalkeeper.

The Flying Eagles and the host team missed several scoring chances in the keenly

contested encounter.

However, the Flying Eagles had a slight edge over their opponents with 51%

possession and 10 shots at goal as against 49% possession and 8 shots at

goal.

The lone goal scored by the Flying Eagles came in the 73rd through a free

kick by Adamu Alhassan from a difficult angle, but he was able to beat the goalkeeper by

curving the ball straight into the net.

With this score line, Nigeria finished with 7 points and lead Group A, while

South Africa, which defeated Burundi on Friday 1-0 are second with 5 points. Niger are

placed third with 2 points and Burundi finished fourth with 1 point.

Nigeria and South Africa have qualified for the semi-finals from Group A and the

two countries have also picked the ticket for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland this

year.