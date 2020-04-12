Nigeria’s Buhari commends Christians as COVID-19 hampers lavish Easter Celebration

As Nigerians celebrate Easter in low key and devoid of congregational Church service, President Muhammadu Buhari has reported COVID-19 has presented unprecedented memory, majority of Christians have found themselves marking Easter in a subdued manner,In his Easter Message, Buhari said it was unfortunate that Christians are celebrating away from the usual congregation in churches.

“This year’s commemoration of Easter comes amid the grip with which Covid-19 has held the entire world.

“I wish to enjoin our Christian compatriots to rekindle their faith in Christ who overcame persecution, sufferings and displayed endurance, steadfastness and above all piety.”

He urged Christians to imbibe and live the values of humility, discipline, perseverance, sacrifice and obedience which Jesus Christ demonstrated.

“I have no doubt that if all stakeholders – individuals and groups – play their part to the fullest as advised by our scientists and medical experts in confronting Covid-19, the inherent resilience and determination of our people will enable us to pull through.

“As I stated in my national broadcast on Sunday, March 29, 2020, since there is currently no known vaccine against the virus, “the best and most efficient way to avoid getting infected is through regular hygiene and sanitary practices as well as social distancing.”

He commended the encouraging containment and ameliorating strategies put in place by members of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19.

“I am very much aware of the personal and collective inconveniences suffered by our people due to measures such as restriction of movements and closure of business premises. Being “a matter of life and death,” these sacrifices are in everybody’s interest to save our country from calamity.”

“While we see the Covid-19 pandemic as a global challenge, this administration is not oblivious of the constant threat posed to our national security by terrorists and insurgents. They may take this opportunity to perpetrate attacks. But our armed forces and other security and intelligence services will remain vigilant and continue to contain these threats and consolidate efforts to eradicate them completely.

“As we mark this year’s Easter, whatever the circumstances, I encourage you to make the most of the situation, and to keep safe.”