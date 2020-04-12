International › APA

Nigeria’s Buhari commends Christians as COVID-19 hampers lavish Easter Celebration

Published on 12.04.2020 at 16h21 by APA News

As Nigerians celebrate Easter in low key and devoid of congregational Church service, President Muhammadu Buhari has reported COVID-19 has presented unprecedented memory, majority of Christians have found themselves marking Easter in a subdued manner,In his Easter Message, Buhari said it was  unfortunate that Christians are celebrating away from the usual  congregation in churches.

 

“This year’s commemoration of Easter comes amid the grip with which Covid-19 has held the entire world.

 

“I wish to enjoin our Christian  compatriots to rekindle their faith in Christ who overcame persecution,  sufferings and displayed endurance, steadfastness and above all piety.”

 

He urged Christians to imbibe and live  the values of humility, discipline, perseverance, sacrifice and  obedience which Jesus Christ demonstrated.

 

“I have no doubt that if all  stakeholders – individuals and groups – play their part to the fullest  as advised by our scientists and medical experts in confronting  Covid-19, the inherent resilience and determination of our people  will enable us to pull through.

 

“As I stated in my national broadcast on  Sunday, March 29, 2020, since there is currently no known vaccine  against the virus, “the best and most efficient way to avoid getting  infected is through regular hygiene and sanitary  practices as well as social distancing.”

 

He commended the encouraging containment  and ameliorating strategies put in place by members of the Presidential  Task Force on Covid-19.

 

“I am very much aware of the personal  and collective inconveniences suffered by our people due to measures  such as restriction of movements and closure of business premises. Being  “a matter of life and death,” these sacrifices  are in everybody’s interest to save our country from calamity.”

 

“While we see the Covid-19 pandemic as a  global challenge, this administration is not oblivious of the constant  threat posed to our national security by terrorists and insurgents. They  may take this opportunity to perpetrate  attacks.  But our armed forces and other security and  intelligence services will remain vigilant and continue to contain these  threats and consolidate efforts to eradicate them completely.

 

“As we mark this year’s Easter, whatever  the circumstances, I encourage you to make the most of the situation,  and to keep safe.”

