Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases hit 40

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak cases in Nigeria have increased by four bringing the toll in the country to 40.Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General of NCDC, who gave an update on COVID-19 in the country, said that the four new cases of COVID19 had been confirmed, three from Lagos and one from the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT).

He said that two from the four new cases were returning travelers.

“As at 11:00 pm on March, 23, there are 40 confirmed cases of COVID19 in Nigeria. The active cases are 37, two have been discharged with one death recorded in the country.

“The 40 confirmed cases are in six states, 28 are in Lagos, 7 in Abuja, 2 in Ogun, 1 in Edo, 1 in Ekiti and 1 in Oyo,” he said.

Ihekweazu said that as the COVID-19 situation in Nigeria evolves, NCDC and government agencies would continue to take the necessary measures to protect the health of Nigerians.

He called on Nigerians to make use of the NCDC communication campaign “TakeResponsibility“ to prevent COVID19 spread in the country.

The NCDC boss stressed that preventing COVID-19 spread requires a whole-of-society approach and its call was for all Nigerians to “TakeResponsibility” for their health.

“It will take collective efforts to share credible information widely across various channels,” it said.

He said Nigerians should build on the campaign by sharing critical prevention messages on COVID-19 within social and professional circles.

He particularly advised returnees from international travel to go into self-isolation for 14 days and to call the NCDC if they suspect coronavirus symptoms.