Nigeria’s debt agency explains $22bn loan request

Published on 11.12.2019 at 18h21 by APA News

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has said that Nigeria’s quest for external loans of

$22 billion was not new as President Muhamamdu Buhari made the request in 2016 and

reported that public debt stock of the country was a cumulative figure of borrowings by

successive governments over many years.According to the DMO, this request is not a new one as being perceived, but rather it

represents those borrowings which have been submitted to the National Assembly but

are yet to be approved before the expiration of the 8th Assembly.

Buhari submitted a request to the National Assembly for approval of the 2016 – 2018

Medium Term External Borrowing Plan for the sum of 22.718 billion dollars, then.

The DMO said in Abuja on Wednesday that it was not appropriate to attribute the Public

Debt Stock to any particular administration.

“The requests in the plan are proposed borrowings from multilateral and bilateral

lenders.

“The proposed loans are concessional, semi-concessional, long-tenored and are for the

purpose of financing infrastructure and other developmental social projects.

“All of which have multiplier effects in terms of job creation, business opportunities and

overall increase in Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP),” the DMO said.

It explained that the benefits of the loans were in the long term and serve generations

of Nigerians.