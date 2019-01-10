Nigeria’s debt hits over $73bn

Nigeria’s total debt now stands at N22.43tn (about $73bn), according to the data of the Debt Management Office.The DMO stated that the nation’s total debt as of September 30, 2018, stood at N22.43tn. As of June 30, 2015, the country’s total debt stood at N12.12tn.

The debt stock has risen by N10.31tn or 85.06 percent since May 29, 2015, when the present administration came to power.

According to the details of the debt stock, the external component of both the Federal Government and state governments’ debts, including that of the Federal Capital Territory of Abuja stood at $21.59bn.

As of June 30, 2015, the external debt component of the country’s total debt stood at $10.32bn, the DMO noted.

The external debt component, it said, rose by $11.27bn or 109.21 percent, while the domestic debt of both the Federal Government and the subnational governments stood at N15.81tn.

Local media reports stated the domestic debt of the Federal Government alone stood at N12.29tn as of September 30, 2018.

The domestic debt of the Federal Government as of June 30, 2015, stood at N8.4bn while that of the states and Abuja stood at N1.69tn. ($1=N305)