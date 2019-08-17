Nigeria’s defeat of Mali AfroBasket excites Buhari

Published on 17.08.2019 at 15h21 by APA News

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed excitement over his country’s national female basketball team, D’Tigress, qualification for the final of FIBA Women’s AfroBasket 2019.The D’Tigress beat Mali 79-58 on Friday night in the going 2019 competition in Dakar, Senegal.

The President sent a congratulatory message to the team through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu.

President Buhari assured the team, reputed to be the best female national basketball team in Africa, of “100 per cent support” by the government and people of Nigeria.

President Buhari urged the team to rise to the occasion and make the nation proud.

“Our best wishes to D’Tigress. Win the trophy and conquer the continent one more time,” he said.

D’Tigress will face host Senegal or Mozambique at the finals on Aug. 18 at the Dakar Arena.