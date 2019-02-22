Nigeria’s electoral body distributes election materials

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has continued the distribution of sensitive materials across the states of Nigeria ahead of Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections.INEC’s distribution exercise is in line with the new timetable put out by the Commission, following the rescheduling of the elections.

The electoral umpire had on Saturday said that completion and confirmation of deployment of materials would commence on Monday l8th February.

It also stated that receipt and deployment of sensitive materials to local governments would take place between Wednesday 20th and Thursday 21st of February.

In continuation of the distribution process, INEC on Thursday sent out sensitive materials across the states, including Edo, Enugu, Imo amongst others.

Party Agents, Observers and INEC officials were on ground to ensure that the distribution exercise runs smoothly.

INEC has ruled out any political influence in the postponement of elections formerly scheduled for February 16, stating that ”the commission takes full responsibility for the anomaly”.

The Chairman of INEC, Professor Mamood Yakubu, said at a briefing that some sensitive materials had been distributed.

He, however, noted that all such materials have been retrieved and taken back to the custody of the Central Bank of Nigeria.