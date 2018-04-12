Nigeria’s electoral body rules out electronic voting in 2019 polls

Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will not introduce electronic voting for the 2019 general elections in the country.The Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, told a news conference to mark the end of the three-day international conference on the use of technology for the conduct of elections in Africa in Abuja on Wednesday that it would only deploy technology for the purposes of collating and transmitting election results during 2019 polls.

“Let me say categorically that the commission will not be deploying technology for electronic voting in the 2019 elections, but we will deploy the technology for collation and transmission of election result from polling units to INEC result collation base,” he said.

A report by a Nigerian newspaper, Thisday quotes Yakubu as saying that one of the outcomes of the conference was a decision by the electoral umpires to work towards eliminating cases of meddlesomeness and interferences due to the deployment of technology during elections.

It added that the communiqué issued by the conference noted that the electoral bodies within the West and southern African sub-regions agreed to work closely in addressing some of identified challenges facing the smooth conduct of elections.

These challenges, according to the report, include poor infrastructure, high cost of elections, resource limitations and the legal issues surrounding deployment of technologies for election.