Nigeria’s ex-petroleum minister forfeits $40m jewellery

Nigeria’s former Petroleum Minister Diezani Allision-Madueke has forfeited $40 million jewellery which was discovered in her home by anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).The 58-year-old ex-minister is currently facing series of corruption allegations by the EFCC.

The final forfeiture of the treasure was ordered by the Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday, following the application filed by EFCC. The EFCC had in July secured a court order for a temporary seizure of the jewellery.

Mr. Rufai Zaki, an agent of the EFCC had deposed to an affidavit declaring that the property could not have been acquired with lawful income.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo, said the court took the decision because Allision-Madueke did not show reasons why she would not surrender the jewellery to the government.

The jewellery, which were recovered from her premises early this year, included gold phones, wristwatches, bracelets, and bangles and necklaces all valued at over $40 million.

With the judgement, the ex-minister’s suit against the EFCC filed by on her behalf by Mr. Awa Kalu, failed.

In the suit, the ex-minister said that the seizure of her property violated her rights as guaranteed by sections 43 and 44 of the constitution.