Nigeria’s First Lady gives reasons for criticising government

The wife of Nigeria’s President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has said that her criticism of the government is based on her sense of justice.Mrs. Buhari made the clarification in her acceptance letter to the Vanguard Newspaper, which recognised her as Vanguard personality of the Year 2017.

She said in the letter, which was released on Sunday that her 2016 interview which was considered as a critic of her husband’s administration was based on her sense of justice.

She explained that she was brought up to stand by the truth and this will always be her position, adding that she did not intend to confront or disrespect the president.

“I wish to thank the management of Vanguard Media Limited for this unexpected award, in recognition of my humanitarian efforts towards improving the health and welfare of Nigerians, particularly women, children and less privileged.

“One of the reasons adduced for honouring me was the interview I granted which some people saw as criticism to a government that I am part of.

“I need to state that my position was a result of my sense of justice and not confrontation or disrespect. I was brought up to stand by the truth and this is how I have always been,” she said.

Mrs. Buhari explained further that Nigerians elected her husband as President based on their trust in him.

“As we are all aware, Nigerians elected this administration based on the trust and confidence they have on my husband; I, therefore, feel that we are here to serve Nigeria to the best of our ability,” she added.

She also pledged her unflinching support to the husband’s administration.

“Let me use this opportunity to state that I support my husband in this call to service and will continue to do so.

“On this note, I hereby dedicate this award to the people of Nigeria, especially women. Thank you sincerely for this award,” she said.

Mrs. Buhari had in the 2016 interview with the BBC warned her husband that she might not back him at the 2019 election unless he shakes up his government, which she claimed was veering from its mandate to the people.

According to her, the President does not know 45 out of 50 of the people he appointed.

In January 2018, Mrs. Buhari used her official Twitter handle @aishambuhari to repost videos of two senators criticising the Federal Government.