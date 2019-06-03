Nigeria’s Flying Eagles crash out of U-20 FIFA World Cup in Poland

The U-20 football team of Senegal on Monday defeated the Flying Eagles of Nigeria 2-1 to progress to the quarter finals of the ongoing FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland.The Senegalese team scored the two goals in the first half of the match, while the Flying Eagles got their only goal in the second half of the match.

The efforts made by the Flying Eagles to get the equalizer were frustrated by the Senegalese team.

The Flying Eagles qualified for the knockout phase after holding Ukraine to a 1-1 draw in Bielsko-Biała on Thursday.

The team had earlier lost to the US team 0-2 in their second group match, while beating Qatar 4-0 in the first match of the group stage. With 4 points from three matches, the Flying Eagles took one of the best losers slot.