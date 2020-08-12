Nigeria’s Foreign Minister recovers from COVID-19

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has announced his recovery from COVID-19 after testing negative to the virus.Mr. Onyeama disclosed his recovery on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday after three weeks of self-isolation.

According to the Nigeria’s Channels Television report on Wednesday, the minister expressed gratitude to his family, President Muhammadu Buhari; Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and the medical team that attended to him as well as Nigerians for their prayers, care and support.

“I am eternally grateful to my family, the C-in-C and VP, the medical team, relations, friends, colleagues, religious leaders and numerous well-wishers, who through their care, prayers, fasting, messages of support and encouragement never let me walk alone,” the minister said.

The minister had on July 19th announced that he had tested positive to COVID-19 and would be proceeding on isolation, according to guidelines set in place by the Nigerian government.

According to the minister, he tested positive following his fourth COVID-19 test and had developed symptoms of throat irritation.

“That is life! win some lose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best,” he tweeted.

The report added that Onyeama is one of the ministers and other officials of government, who have been at the forefront of the COVID-19 fight in Nigeria since the pandemic began to ravage the country.

At several briefings by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, he had assured Nigerians of efforts being made to curb the spread of the virus, especially with regards to plans for Nigerians stuck outside the country.