Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets crash out U-17 FIFA World Cup tournament

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets have crashed out of the ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil after losing 1-3 to The Netherlands on Wednesday.The Golden Eaglets conceded 2 goals early in the first half and a late penalty in the second half to crash out of the tournament.

Local media reports said that The Netherlands striker Sontje Hansen got a hat-trick, which he completed in the 80th minute with a penalty kick he converted to place the game beyond the five-time winners of the tournament.

However, the Golden Eaglets, which finished top of Group B with 6 points, did not exit the tournament without a good fight as Olakunle Olusegun got the consolation goal for his team to bring the score line to 1-3.

Meanwhile, the captain of the Golden Eaglets, Samson Tijani, has on behalf of the team, apologised to Nigerians for their disappointing defeat to The Netherlands in the round of sixteen.

The Golden Eaglets, which fought twice from behind to win their matches at the group stage against Hungary and Ecuador failed to beat Australia.

The exit of the team from the tournament did not come as a surprise to many Nigerian football fans after the team’s surprise loss to Australia in their last match of the group stage 1-2.