International › APA

Happening now

Nigeria’s inflation rate for August peaks at 13 .22 percent

Published on 15.09.2020 at 21h21 by APA News

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that the consumer price index, (CPI) which measures inflation increased by 13.22 percent (year-on-year) in August 2020.The NBS said in its monthly report of the CPI on Tuesday in Abuja that the figure was 0.40 percent points higher than the rate recorded in July 2020 (12.82 percent).

It noted that on a month-on-month basis, the Headline index increased by 1.34 percent in August 2020, representing 0.09 percent higher than the rate recorded in July 2020 (1.25 percent).

It explained that the urban inflation rate increased by 13.83 percent (year-on-year) in August 2020 from 13.40 percent recorded in July 2020, while the rural inflation rate increased by 12.65 percent in August 2020 from 12.28 percent in July 2020.

According to the report, increases were recorded in all the Classification of Individual Consumption by Purpose (COICOP) divisions that yielded the Headline index.

“On a month-on-month basis, the urban index rose by 1.42 percent in August 2020, up by 0.15 from 1.27 percent recorded in July 2020, while the rural index also rose by 1.27 percent in August 2020, up by 0.04 from the rate recorded in July 2020 (1.23 percent).

“The corresponding twelve-month year-on-year average percentage change for the urban index was 12.85 percent in August 2020. This is higher than 12.66 percent reported in July 2020, while the corresponding rural inflation rate in August 2020 was 11.66 percent compared to 11.49 percent recorded in July 2020,” it added.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top