Nigeria’s inflation rate for January dips to 11.37%

Nigeria’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says that the consumer price index (CPI), which measures inflation increased by 11.37 percent (year-on-year) in January 2019.The NBS said in its monthly report of the CPI released on Friday in Abuja that the figure represented 0.07 percent lower than the rate recorded 11.44 percent recorded in December 2018.

It added that increases were recorded in all Classification of Individual Consumption by Purpose (COICOP) divisions that yielded the Headline index.

On month-on-month basis, the Headline index increased by 0.74 percent in January 2019, same rate as was recorded in December 2018 (0.74) percent.

The percentage change in the average composite CPI for the 12 months period ending January 2019 over the average of the CPI for the previous 12 months period was 11.80 percent, showing 0.3 percent point from 12.10 percent recorded in December 2018.

The urban inflation rate increased by 11.66 percent (year-on-year) in January 2019 from 11.73 percent recorded in December 2018, while the rural inflation rate increased by 11.11 percent in January 2019 from 11.18 percent in December 2018.