Nigeria’s inflation rate for June peaks at 12.56 percent

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that the consumer price index, (CPI) which measures inflation increased by 12.56 percent (year-on-year) in June 2020.According to the monthly report of the CPI released on the NBS’s website on Friday, the figure was 0.16 percent points higher than 12.40 percent recorded in May 2020.

The NBS attributed the rise in inflation in June largely to the impact of restrictions on access to foreign exchange and continued border closures.

It, however, noted that increases were recorded in all COICOP divisions that yielded the Headline index.

On month-on-month basis, the Headline index increased by 1.21 percent in June 2020, representing 0.04 percent rate higher than 1.17 percent recorded in May 2020.

According to the report, the percentage change in the average composite CPI for the twelve months period ending June 2020, over the average of the CPI for the previous twelve months period was 11.90 percent, representing a 0.11 percent point increase from 11.79 percent recorded in May 2020.

The urban inflation rate increased by 13.18 percent (year-on-year) in June 2020 from 13.03 percent recorded in May 2020, while the rural inflation rate increased by 11.99 per cent in June 2020 from 11.83 per cent in May 2020.

The composite food index rose by 15.18 percent in June 2020 compared to 15.04 percent in May 2020. This rise in the food index was caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, potatoes, yam and other tubers, fruits, oils and fats, meat, fish and vegetables.

On month-on-month basis, the food sub-index increased by 1.48 percent in June 2020, up by 0.06 percent points from 1.42 percent recorded in May 2020.

The average annual rate of change of the food sub-index for the 12-month period ending June 2020 over the previous 12-month average was 14.46 percent, representing a 0.13 percent points increase from the average annual rate of change recorded in May 2020 (14.33 percent).