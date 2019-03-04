Nigeria’s justice Minister reacts to court decision ordering return of Ambazonia leaders

Nigeria’s Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami has said the Federal Government is still to receive notification from the High court on the recent ruling ordering the return of the Ambazonia leaders.

In an interview with the BBC, Nigeria’s Justice Minister said, the Federal Government will examine the decision once notified but fell short to say whether or notthe government will repecte and implement the decision.

He however indicated that the Federal Government could be open to appeal the decision.

On Friday, the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the government of Nigeria to return Ambazonia leader Julius Ayuk Tabe and 56 others arrested on Nigerian soil and extraditd to Cameeroon where they are facing trial.

The Federal High Court also ordered the government to pay damages ranging from 200 thousand to five million Naira.